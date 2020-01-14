Xiaomi patents phone with three-sided screen design

Xiaomi recently acquired a patent for a smartphone that uses a three-sided surround screen design.

In addition to the front and rear screens, the right side of the phone is also a screen. The three bezels on the front of the phone look relatively narrow. The front camera is hidden while the rear uses a dual-camera setup, Gizchina reported.

There are reports that this device is a foldable phone. However, there is no mention of this in the brief description of this smartphone.

Xiaomi applied for the patent since 2019 but it was officially announced on January 10, 2020.