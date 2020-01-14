Kudrin: only 2-3 billion rubles stolen from Russian budget annually

Audit Chamber Director Alexei Kudrin said that maximum 2 to 3 billion rubles are stolen from the Russian federal budget annually.



"Concerning criminal cases, 2–3 billion rubles per year is the maximum, usually it’s even less," Kudrin said, adding that spending violations is estimated at hundreds of billion rubles per year.

"For instance, we’ve detected 804 billion rubles of such violations in 2019. But about a third of them are accounting errors. They are corrected at the time of checks. A third is violation of procurement proceedings which are not criminally liable," PRIME cited him as saying.



Alexei Kudrin said that the Audit Chamber will refocus from spending breaches to systemic financing problems, or raise the share of strategic audit.