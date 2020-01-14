Lavrov on results achieved at talks on Libya in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that no final results on the settlement in Libya have been achieved at the talks in Moscow, but efforts will continue.



"We will push ahead with efforts in this direction, no final results have been achieved so far," TASS cited the top Russian diplomat as essaying.



Lavrov noted that Russia wants to piece all efforts now taken by Europeans and Libyan neighbors all together, so that "everyone acts in one direction and urges all Libyan parties to reach agreements rather than sort things out militarily."