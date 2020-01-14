Lavrov: U.S. and Iran should solve all problems through dialogue

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is ready to contribute to launching dialogue between Washington and Tehran if the sides "show interest in this."



The Russian top diplomat called on the U.S. and Iran to "show restraint and solve all problems through dialogue." "Many tried and continue trying to contribute to launching contacts between the United States and Iran to ease tensions," TASS cited him as saying.

At the same time, he noted that Russia was not going to meddle in the ties between Washington and Tehran.



Lavrov stressed that Russia is in opposition to escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf region whatever the side responsible for it. According to him, the killing of General Qasem Soleimani goes beyond all legal and human boundaries.