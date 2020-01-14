Johnson offers to replace Iran nuclear pact with 'Trump deal'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on U.S. President Donald Trump to replace the Iranian nuclear deal with his own new agreement to ensure that Iran did not get an atomic weapon.



"If we’re going to get rid of it, let’s replace it and let’s replace it with the Trump deal," Johnson said of the 2015 nuclear arms control deal with Tehran. "That would be a great way forward," Reuters cited him as saying.



According to the British Prime Minister, "from the American perspective, it’s a flawed agreement, it expires," plus it was negotiated by President Barack Obama. "From their point of view it has many, many faults," he added.

"President Trump is a great deal maker," Johnson stressed.