Russian business may avoid illegal migration checks

The Russian government plans to submit a bill to the State Duma this autumn, which would exempt enterprises hiring migrants from planned inspections, the Izvestia newspaper writes.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is expected to submit amendments on the refusal of planned inspections in the area of migration of individual entrepreneurs and legal entities in June, in September the draft document will be submitted for consideration by the State Duma, according to the government’s 2020 legislative activity plan.

In the Cabinet, they believe that such exemptions will contribute to the country's economic growth and fit into the reform to weaken supervision of business.



The leading associations of entrepreneurs also supported the initiative: they believe that other methods are quite enough to identify illegal migration, while guest workers are needed in Russia now, since its population is declining.



The State Duma was ambiguous about the initiative. Some deputies believe that some citizens of the Russian Federation may lose their jobs because of it, since their work costs more than the work of migrants, the newspaper notes.

Foreign citizens arriving in Russia and obtaining a work permit are obliged to submit a document confirming the Russian language skills and their knowledge of the legislation of the Russian Federation.