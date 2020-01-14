Erdogan promises Haftar to lose war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to teach a lesson to Commander of the Libyan National Army Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar if he did not stop attacks on the Government of National Accord’s positions.

"If the putschist Haftar’s attacks against the people and legitimate government of Libya continue, we will never refrain from teaching him the lesson he deserves," Erdogan said in a speech to his AK Party lawmakers in parliament.



Erdogan added that Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar at first backed the ceasefire deal on Libya but later "ran away" from Moscow, where talks were held with the Government of National Accord led by Fayez al-Sarraj.

The Turkish president added that Turkey will join Germany, Britain and Russia at a summit which Chancellor Angela Merkel is to host in Berlin on Sunday to discuss Libya, Reuters reported.

A ceasefire between the Tripoli-based internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Fayez al-Sarraj and the Libyan National Army (LNA) forces of Commander Khalifa Haftar took effect in Libya at midnight on January 12 within the framework of a joint initiative proposed by the Russian and Turkish presidents.



Delegations of the sides arrived in Moscow on January 13 for talks, after which Sarraj and Chairman of the High Council of State Khaled al-Mishri signed a draft document on the settlement in the country, while Haftar took a pause. However, later he left Moscow without inking a deal. Early on January 14 armed clashes resumed in the south of the capital Tripoli. In a statement, cited by the Al Hadath TV channel, the LNA has declared its "readiness and determination to win."

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.