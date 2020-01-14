Avalanches kill almost 10 people in Jammu and Kashmir

Three soldiers have been killed and one is missing after an avalanche hit an army post in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector in Kupwara district on Monday. Another soldier is in hospital with injuries.

In a separate incident on Monday, a Border Security guard was killed in an avalanche in Naugam sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Six other people were rescued, NDTV reported.



In another avalanche, five civilians have been killed after nine people came under an avalanche in Sonmarg in Ganderbal district. Officials say four persons have been rescued after overnight rescue operations.

Due to heavy snowfall in the last 48 hours, there have been multiple avalanches in several areas in north Kashmir.