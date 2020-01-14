Georgia's Kalandoba and Chichilaki to be included on Intangible Cultural Heritage List?

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has offered the way of celebration of Old-New Year on the day, which is called Kalandoba in Guria, and the Georgian Christmas tree Chichilaki, which also comes from the region, to be included on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.



Zurabishvili met the Orthodox New Year in the village of Shemokmedi, Guria region.

"I appeal to the Cultural Heritage Protection Agency to take steps to include Kalandoba and Chichilaki in the UNESCO list," Agenda.ge cited her as saying.

The chichilaki is a Georgian traditional New Year tree made from dried hazelnut or walnut branches that are shaved to form a small coniferous tree.

'Mekvle' is the first person to enter the home of a household on New Year's Day and is seen as a bringer of good fortune for the coming year.