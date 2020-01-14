Syrian and Turkish top spies secretly meet in Moscow

Turkish and Syrian heads of intelligence met in Moscow on Monday, in the first official contact in years.



Turkey’s intelligence chief Hakan Fidan and his Syrian counterpart Ali Mamlouk discussed the ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib, and possible coordination against the Kurdish presence in northern Syria, according to Reuters.



The discussions included "the possibility of working together against YPG, the terrorist organization PKK’s Syrian component, in the East of the Euphrates river," a Turkish official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.