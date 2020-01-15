U.S. plans to preserve China tariffs until after election

The United States plan to preserve existing tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods until after the presidential election, people familiar with the matter said.

According to them, any move to reduce them will hinge on Beijing’s compliance with the terms of a phase-one trade accord, the signing of which is scheduled for January 15, Bloomberg reported.



It was noted that the two sides have an understanding that no sooner than 10 months after the signing of the agreement at the White House, the U.S. will review progress and potentially consider additional cuts on tariffs affecting $360 billion of imports from China.