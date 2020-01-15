U.S. threatens Iraq with sanctions if it purchases S-400

The U.S. State Department’s principal deputy assistant secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood that Iraq could face US sanctions if the former purchased S-400 air-defence systems from Russia.



Replying to a question during an event at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC, he said that a deal to buy the Russian missile systems would likely trigger sanctions and noted that the United States was advising its partners to refrain from the move.

"A purchase would probably trigger sanctions, so we advise our partners not to make such purchases," the Wall Street Journal cited Hood as saying.

Citing Iraqi parliament members, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the country had started consultations with Russia on the possible purchase of S-400 air defense systems.