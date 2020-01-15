Global debt hits new record

Total worldwide debt sat close to a record $253 trillion by the end of 2019, the Institute of International Finance estimated.

This represented an increase from $250.9 trillion at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

"Spurred by low interest rates and loose financial conditions, we estimate that total global debt will exceed $257 trillion in the first quarter of 2020, driven mainly by non-financial sector debt," the IIF said in the report.

The amount works out at around $32,500 for each of the 7.7 billion people on planet and more than 3.2 times the world’s annual economic output, but the staggering numbers don’t stop there, Reuters reported.

