Trump: I don's want to throw down Khamenei, but...

U.S. President Donald Trump said, speaking at a rally in Wisconsin, that Washington is not looking for regime change in Iran.

The president also praised Iranians protesting against the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his government.

"The good people of Iran are taking to the streets in numbers like nobody’s seen before, and they’re really protesting the repressive regime and demanding a better future. They’re great people. And they’re tired of watching their leaders plunder around to stoke violence and death and war," he described the protests in Iran.

Trump also warned Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the government of Iran that they must not harm any protesters.



"We support the Iranian people and their courageous struggle for freedom," the New York Times cited the U.S. leader as saying.