Billie Eilish becomes youngest author of James Bond song

U.S. alternative pop star Billie Eilish, who just celebrated her 18th birthday last month, is officially making cinematic history as the youngest artist ever to record a James Bond movie theme.

The song, which Eilish co-wrote with her brother Finneas O’Connell, will accompany the upcoming 25th Bond film, No Time to Die.

The latest Bond film, set to be released in April, is titled "No Time to Die." It's also expected to be Daniel Craig's last appearance as Bond, CNN reported.