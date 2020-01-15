'Friends' actor Stan Kirsch passes away
Stan Kirsch, who played Monica's boyfriend who she later discovers is in high school on TV series 'Friends', died on January 11 at age 51.
Kristyn Green, who co-founded the Los Angeles-based Stan Kirsch Studios with her husband, confirmed in an email Kirsch died.
Kirsch was also known for his six-season stint on 'Highlander' and a guest spot on 'General Hospital' the U.S. Today reported.
His more recent Hollywood credits fell under the category of acting coach, including for TV shows "Drop Dead Diva" and "Grimm."
