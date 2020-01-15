Kazakhstan receives oil import proposal from Belarus
Belarus has submitted a proposal to establish oil import from Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev said.
He noted that Kazakhstan and Belarus will discuss an oil supply deal before January 20.
According to Nogayev, the import will be possible if there are economic benefits for Kazakhstan.
Earlier, Vestnik Kavkaza reported that Belarus has sent proposals to Ukraine, Poland, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and the Baltic states to buy oil from them.
Vestnik Kavkaza
