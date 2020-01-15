Cerrone promises to give bloody battle against McGregor

American mixed martial artist Donald Cerrone said that he will give a bloody battle against Irish professional mixed martial arts fighter and boxer Conor McGregor.

He said that knocking Conor out would be the perfect ending.

"Torn. Bloody. Battered. Know that I can go home to my wife, I wouldn't be a knight in shining armor, I'd be a knight in battle-tested armor, wouldn't I? To me that's a little bit better," ESPN cited Cerrone as saying.

UFC 246 with Donald Cerrone vs Conor McGregor will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on January 18.