Iran rejects idea of 'Trump deal' in nuclear row

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani dismissed a proposal for a new 'Trump deal' aimed at resolving a nuclear row, criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump for always breaking promises.



“If you take the wrong step, it will be to your detriment. Pick the right path. The right path is to return to the nuclear deal," Reuters cited the Iranian president as saying.



According to him, Iran could reverse steps that exceeded restrictions in the agreement as soon as sanctions are lifted.



"What we have done is reversible. Whatever we do on the nuclear issue is under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA)," Rouhani said.