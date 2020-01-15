Novak comments on next OPEC+ meeting date

Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said Moscow is still committed to OPEC+ meeting in March to decide on future production policies.



"No one approached us officially or unofficially... We’re assuming, that there are agreements, that we meet in March," Reuters cited Novak as saying,

An unnamed source from the OPEC earlier said that OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) have started consultations on extending the current output-cutting deal until June without holding a meeting in March.



The energy minister of de facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, also said on Monday that OPEC+ will meet in March and it was too early to say what decision it would take.