Vladimir Putin suggests constitutional amendments in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested holding a plebiscite on the entire package of constitutional amendments he has proposed.



"Given that the proposed reforms concern significant changes to the political system, the work of the legislative, executive and judicial authorities, I believe it is necessary to hold a plebiscite on the entire package of the proposed amendments to the Russian Constitution," the Russian head of state said in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly.



He also offered to accord priority to the Russian Constitution within the Russian legal space.



"It is time to make some changes to the fundamental law of the country, which would guarantee the priority of the Russian Constitution in our legal space. What does this mean? It means that requirements of international law and decisions of international bodies can only be enforced in Russia to such an extent that does not violate human and civil rights and freedoms and does not violate our Constitution," Putin said.