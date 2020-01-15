Russia improves its position in global rating

Russia, ranking No. 23, is seen as both the second-most powerful country and the fourth-most influential country in the world, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 'Best Countries' annual rating.

Each country was scored on nine attributes based on a collection of individual survey responses:Adventure, Citizenship, Cultural Influence, Entrepreneurship, Heritage, Movers, Open for Business, Power and Quality of Life.

Russia placed second to the U.S. in the 'Power' category (the 2nd a year ago), the 12th in the 'Movers' category (the 12th a year ago), the 22nd in the 'Entrepreneurship' category (the 23rd a year ago), the 48th in the 'Adventure' category (the 50th a year ago), the 39th in the 'Citizenship' category (the 44th a year ago), the 34th in the 'Quality of Life' category (the 36th a year ago), the 73rd in the 'Open For Business' category (the 79th a year ago).

Switzerland is on top of the ranking. Canada and Japan were ranked the second and third 'best' countries. Germany and Australia closed out the top five.