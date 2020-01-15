Russia becomes world’s leader in advanced weaponry

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has been able for the first time in history to become the world’s leader in advanced weapons.



"We are not threatening anyone and are not seeking to impose our will. At the same time, I can assure everyone that our steps for strengthening national security were made timely and in a sufficient amount," the Russian president said in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly.



"For the first time, let me stress, for the first time in the entire history of the existence of missile and nuclear weapons, including the Soviet period and present-day history, we are not catching up with anyone and, on the contrary, other leading countries of the world will still have to develop weapons, which Russia already possesses," Putin stressed.