Russian government resigns

The Russian government has resigned, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced after Russian President Vladimir Putin's State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly.

Medvedev said his government has submitted its resignation in full composition.

Vladimir Putin thanked the government members for their work. "Not everything was done, but everything never works out in full," he said.

The Russian head of state urged the prime minister and the cabinet to continue their work until a new government could be formed.