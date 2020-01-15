Armenian armed forces fire on Azerbaijani border guard points

Armenia’s provocations continue towards the combat positions of the Gazakh separate border division of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, which protects the Azerbaijani state border with Armenia in the direction of Gazakh and Agstafa districts, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani State Border Service.

The Armenian armed forces deployed near Berkaber village of Armenia’s Ijevan region fired on the Azerbaijani border guard points in the direction of the Mazam village of the Gazakh district and the highway connecting the village with the district center by using large-caliber guns and sniper rifles at 16:00 (GMT+4) on January 15.

Armenia’s provocation was suppressed by return fire.