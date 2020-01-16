Natural disasters leave at least 100 dead in Pakistan

At least 100 people are dead in Pakistan after a series of avalanches tore through the region, burying people in their houses and destroying villages.



Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority said that 100 have been killed, though that number is expected to rise as rescue teams work to save people trapped in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir. Almost 200 houses have been destroyed by multiple avalanches in the mountainous region.



The avalanches and landslides were triggered by days of heavy snowfall. The region's prime minister, Raja Farooq Haider Khan, said that the government would "leave no stone unturned to alleviate the sufferings of [the] affected population."



Helicopters are working to not only airlift people in need of medical attention to the region’s capital but have also been airdropping food and supplies to those in areas that are not able to be reached due to the heavy snowfall, the Washington Examiner reported.