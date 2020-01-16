Tear gas grenades explode near Russia's embassy in Beirut

Two tear gas grenades detonated on the premises of the Russian Embassy in Beirut yesterday, minister-counselor Vyacheslav Maksudov said.



"Two grenades landed on our territory. No injuries were reported among the embassy staff and their family members," TASS cited him as saying.

According to Maksudov, the embassy has taken additional security measures. He said the embassy’s security had been tightened amid clashes between police and protesters in Beirut.



Earlier, Lebanese police used tear gas and rubber truncheons to disperse a crowd that gathered outside barracks of the country’s Internal Security Forces.