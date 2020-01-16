New U.S. Ambassador Sullivan arrives in Moscow today

New U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will arrive to Moscow today.



According to the U.S. embassy, "Ambassador Sullivan looks forward to enhancing the overall bilateral relationship and strengthening U.S.-Russian cooperation on several global and regional issues of mutual interest," TASS reported.



Ahead of Sullivan’s arrival, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Russia had "realistic expectations in connection with the new ambassador’s arrival" He also expressed hope that the new U.S. Ambassador to Russia will contribute to breaking the deadlock in the dialogue between Moscow and Washington, including on bilateral issues and arms control.

Sullivan will replace Jon Huntsman who tendered his resignation in early August and left Russia in the beginning of October as his mandate expired.