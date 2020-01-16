Wikipedia ban lifted in Turkey

Turkey's court ruled to lift a ban on Wikipedia, after a decision by the country's top court that the block breached freedom of expression.

Turkish authorities had blocked the online encyclopedia on April 29, 2017, after which its parent organization, the Wikimedia Foundation, filed a case against the ban with the country's Constitutional Court.

A lower court in Ankara sent its decision to the Information and Communication Technologies Authority for further action, Anadolu Agency recalled.

Turkey's constitutional court ruled last month that the ban violated freedom of expression.