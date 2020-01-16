Kadyrov temporarily out of office due to medical treatment

Head of Russia's Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov is currently undergoing medical treatment and has temporarily transferred his duties to the region's Prime Minister Muslim Huchiev, Kadyrov's press secretary said.



"Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov is undergoing a course of medical treatment," Alvi Karimov explained.

He said that according to the republic's constitution, the prime minister takes on the role as head of Chechnya if the current one is temporarily unwell or on vacation.



"This is a standard practice ... and it is employed in all [Russian territorial] subjects," Sputnik cited the official as saying.

Karimov added that Huchiev had acted as an interim head in the past when Kadyrov had been on vacation.