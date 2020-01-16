Belarus to continue gas talks with Russia

Belarus has plans to resume gas talks with the Russian Federation by the end of January, Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said.

"We have plans to hold talks in January. We have enough of gas. Our people will not be left without gas," BelTA cited Karankevich as saying.

The respective protocol was signed by Belarus and Russia on December 31, 2019. The price Belarus pays will remain at $127 per thousand cubic meter of gas in January-February 2020.