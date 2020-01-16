Russia's PM candidate Mishustin announces his programme

Candidate for the position of Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin held a meeting with the United Russia party's faction in the Russian State Duma. During the meeting he said some changes are planned in the new government.

Mishustin said that if he is appointed as Prime Minister, he will first deal with removing barriers for business.

"The most important thing is to remove barriers for business, reduce costs for business, in any case, talk significantly with business," he said, adding that these are the most important issues that he will immediately consider from the first days.

Head of the United Russia party’s parliamentary faction Sergei Neverov said that Mishustin said that he would discuss candidates for the positions of ministers, including with factions. "The candidate said there would be some changes [in the composition of the new Cabinet]," TASS cited him as saying.

Similar information was earlier provided by a source speaking from the faction’s meeting.

The United Russia Party’s faction in the State Duma has unanimously voted to support prime minister candidate Mikhail Mishustin, State Duma speaker's aide Anastasia Kashevarova said. "United Russia is unanimously in favour", Kashevarova wrote on her Telegram blog.

Kashevarova also noted that Mishustin had said the Cabinet would work in close cooperation with the parliament.