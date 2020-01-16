Versace renounces use of kangaroo leather

The Italian fashion house Versace will no longer use kangaroo leather in its products, according to media reports.



The decision was taken some time ago, affecting the fashion brand’s 2019 collection, but only came to light this week, The Telegraph reported.



According to the the fashion house, the decision was not directly related to the devastating impact that Australia’s bush fires have had on animals.



"We welcome Versace’s announcement," said Simone Pavesi from LAV, an Italian animal welfare organisation.



She expressed hope it will help save kangaroo that is the symbol of Australia.



A Versace spokesman confirmed that there will be a complete stop to the use of kangaroo leather.