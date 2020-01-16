Uzbekistan’s president receives Sergey Lavrov

Acting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met with Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent.



Lavrov who is paying an official visit to Uzbekistan earlier held talks with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov.

The Russian diplomat noted at the beginning of the meeting that preparations for Mirziyoyev’s upcoming visit to Russia were underway, TASS reported.



Uzbekistan is the last country in Lavrov’s Asia tour. He earlier visited Sri Lanka and India.