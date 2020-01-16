Mikayil Jabbarov: poverty level in Azerbaijan down tenfold

The poverty level has decreased tenfold in Azerbaijan, the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at a conference on identifying priority areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN for the next five years.



The minister recalled that 49% of the population lived below the poverty line in Azerbaijan in 2001, but today this figure is less than 5%.



Mikayil Jabbarov stressed that the National Coordinating Council on Sustainable Development, established in 2016, has selected 17 priority goals and 88 targets.



"An operational comprehensive assessment was carried out in order to determine whether the Sustainable Development Goals meet national priorities, and according to the results of the assessment, compliance was at the level of 70%," he said.