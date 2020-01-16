Alexei Mukhin: Medvedev's resignation can change everything

Director of the Center for Political Information Alexei Mukhin, speaking to Vestnik Kavkaza, said that much may change after the change of the Russian government.



First of all, he suggested that the decision to change the Cabinet's composition, including the prime minister, was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin after a series of meetings with the Cabinet on the basis of the implementation of national projects.



"At the end of the year, Putin was reported by the Accounts Chamber and the Prosecutor General’s Office, and decided that the situation should be changed," Alexei Mukhin explained.

"It was a completely justified decision, and it was rather surprising that this did not happen before. But nowthe situation in the country may change fundamentally," the director of the Center for Political Information expressed his expectations.



The political scientist explained that Mikhail Mishustin was elected as prime minister by the president to achieve timely development of the Russian economy.



"Apparently, Mishustin, like Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino and State Duma Charman Vyacheslav Volodin in their structures, will severely discipline the new composition of the Cabinet. Then the implementation of national projects will go faster," Alexei Mukhin concluded.