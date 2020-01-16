OSCE monitoring ends in Aghdam district

The OSCE monitoring held on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops near Terter district passed without incidents, according to the website of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.



The monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative.



On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Simon Tiller and Martin Schuster.



On the Azerbaijani side, occupied and controlled by the Armenian armed forces, the monitoring was carried out by the Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Mihail Olaru.