James Bond to always be male

The next James Bond will not be a woman, producer of the James Bond films Barbara Broccoli said.



"He can be of any color, but he is male," she told Variety.

"I believe we should be creating new characters for women—strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that," Broccoli added.

'No Time to Die' will be released in April 2020.