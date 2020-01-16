Turkey plans to launch two satellites in two years

Ankara will launch two satellites in the next two years, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

According to him, Turkey will launch Turksat 5A satellite in the third quarter of 2020, and the first indigenous telecommunication satellite Turksat 6A in 2021.

"With this project, Turkey will be one of 10 countries in the world that produces its own communication satellites," Erdogan said.



The Turksat 6A satellite was developed by the Spacecraft Assembly, Integration, and Test [AIT] Center in Ankara, Daily Sabah reported.

Erdogan added that Turkey would reveal its National Space Program in 2020.