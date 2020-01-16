Lilia Gumerova: Mikhail Mishustin has worked and will work for the people

Lilia Gumerova, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Science, Education and Culture, senator from the Republic of Bashkortostan, commented on the reasons for dismissal of the government of Dmitry Medvedev and appointment of Mikhail Mishustin as new Prime Minister in an interview with Vestnik Kavkaza.

Senator belives that resignation of the government is associated with new tasks the executive branch of the government will face. “Of course, time requires change, as Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin noted, it requires fulfillment of new tasks. That's why there's a need for changes in power in connection with ambitious plans that were outlined by our President - this applies not only to amendments to the Constitution, but, above all, to huge investments in social sphere, in family, in children," she said.

“Right now we're in need of operational, coordinated and systematic measures that will allow us to put existing plans into practice. That's why a certain reconstruction of the government should have taken place. Dmitry Anatolyevich himself said this, and President supported his proposal,” Lilia Gumerova added.

A member of the Federation Council described Mikhail Mishustin as a person who carries out systemic work. "In my opinion, he's a mad of the system who managed to build one of the best tax services in the world. He's called technocrat who uses information tools and digital technologies, but these technologies in his hands served for the good of the people, removed unnecessary bureaucracy, helped to facilitate tax collection process with transparency and understandability," she noted.