Armenian PM congratulates Mikhail Mishustin

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated newly appointed Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, News.am reports.

“The Government of the Republic of Armenia is committed to active cooperation with the new Government of the Russian Federation to further strengthen our partnership in bilateral and multilateral formats, including deepening of integration within the Eurasian Economic Union,” the message reads.

Pashinyan expressed confidence that through joint efforts, “we will be able to enrich the agenda of the Armenian-Russian allied partnership” and to give a new momentum to multilateral cooperation based on the centuries-old friendship between the two nations.

Armenian PM wished Mishustin every success in his responsible office and peace and prosperity to the people of Russia.