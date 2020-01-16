Iran ready to pass bodies of deceased Ukrainians

The identification of bodies of Ukrainians who perished in the tragedy of flight PS752 is over. The Iranian side said it was ready to hand them over to Ukraine. Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported that on January 16.

"Today, experts of the Ministry that stay in Tehran received the DNA profiles of the remains of all eleven deceased citizens of Ukraine. Preparations for further passage to Ukraine are underway", says the message, Reuters reports.

Their remains are supposed to reach Ukraine by January 19.