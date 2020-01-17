Boy accidentally kills himself while shooting Tik-Tok video

18-year-old blogger Keshav Kumar from India accidentally killed himself by using his mother’s weapons while shooting a video for the TikTok social network.

According to the Outlook India, an accident occurred in a village in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.



On January 13, Kumar asked his mother for a gun, for which she had a license, the police said. "At first I refused, but when he insisted and continued to persuade, I gave up and gave him a weapon," the teenager’s mother Savitri Devi explained.



After a while, the woman heard a shot. She ran from the kitchen to the room, opening the door of which she saw her son lying on the floor. The young blogger was urgently hospitalized, but the doctors could not save Kumar.



The publication notes that during the shooting, the teenager posed with a weapon, depicting a military man from a photograph in his house. The child was born and raised in a military family.



Mother assures that she did not know that the gun was loaded. Otherwise, according to her, she would never give her son arms, Gulf News reported.