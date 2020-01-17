Mishustin included in Russian Security Council

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in the Russian Security Council, the statement on the Kremlin website said.

"To make a change to the composition of the Security Council of the Russian Federation <...> by adding as a permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation M.V. Mishustin — chairman of the government of the Russian Federation," the statement said.



Mushustin was appointed as Prime Minister yesterday, replacing outgoing Dmitry Medvedev, who was appointed as deputy chairperson of the Russian Security Council.