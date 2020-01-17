Scotland to ban heading in football for children

Children in Scotland will be banned from heading the ball in training due to links between football and dementia.



BBC Scotland said the Scottish Football Association (SFA) was set to announce the ban for under-12s later this month.



The decision follows the release of a report by the University of Glasgow that discovered former footballers were three-and-a-half times more likely to die from a degenerative brain disease than the general population.

The United States has had a similar ban in place since 2015 but Scotland would become the first European country to impose such a restriction.