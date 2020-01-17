U.S. troops were still injured in Iran missile attack 

Several U.S. service members were injured during last week's Iranian missile attack on Al-Asad airbase in Iraq despite the Pentagon initially saying that no casualties had taken place.

"While no U.S. service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed," the U.S.-led military coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria said.

Defense One earlier reported that eleven U.S. troops were injured in the Iranian missile strike on two Iraqi bases.



"When deemed fit for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq following screening," the statement says.



The Trump administration previously had stated that no U.S. or Iraqi casualties were reported after the attacks.