Google parent company now worth $1 trillion

Google’s parent company Alphabet is now the fourth U.S. company to hit a market cap of $1 trillion.

Apple was the first US company to hit a $1 trillion cap in 2018, followed later that year by Amazon (which has since dropped below that figure), and Microsoft hit the $1 trillion mark in April 2019, the Verge reported.

And late last year, Saudi Aramco became the first $2 trillion company shortly after its debut on the Riyadh stock exchange in December.