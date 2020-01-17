Khabib Nurmagomedov 'humbles' Conor McGregor

It seems UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov did what he planned to do with Irish fighter Conor McGregor, according to editor at talkSPORT Alex McCarthy.



In 2018, ahead of their fight, Nurmagomedov vowed he would teach McGregor a lesson. And at the UFC 246 press conference in Las Vegas, the Irishman’s attitude appeared to have changed, McCarthy noted.



"Notorious took to the stage – on time – for his press conference with Donald Cerrone yesterday and showed ‘Cowboy’ plenty of respect he feels he deserves considering the career he’s had," the editor wrote, adding that when talking about Cerrone, McGregor wasn’t half as disrespectful as he has been in the past.