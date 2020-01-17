Pre-election campaign of parliamentary candidates starts in Azerbaijan

A pre-election campaign of the registered parliamentary candidates has started today in Azerbaijan.

The pre-election campaign begins 23 days before the voting process, that is, from from January 17, and ends 24 hours before the voting process, that is, at 20:00 on February 8.

As many as 1,623 of 2,431 people who applied to take part in the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, have been registered as candidates, according to the country's Central Election Commission (CEC).

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9.