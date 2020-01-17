Video game featuring Keanu Reeves delayed by several months

CD Projekt Red’s role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 featuring Keanu Reeves is being delayed from April 16th to September 17th.

"We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done," the studio tweeted.

But "due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing, and polishing," CD Projekt RED added.

Cyberpunk 2077 is based on Cyberpunk 2020 (1990), a table-top RPG originally released in the late '80s. CD Projekt RED is best known for its 'The Witcher' series, based on the books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.